Coinbase Hacker Demands $20 Million Dollar Ransom
Coinbase Hacker Demands $20 Million Dollar Ransom

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 16, 2025
In filing, Coinbase says damages may be upward of $400 Million.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

