Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyCodeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:56-17:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Codeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"Bryan LundukeFeb 12, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe Git source code hosting organization, in response to anonymous spam, declares war on "Right-Wing Forces", encourages others to do the same.More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesWhy is the EFF Suing to Stop DOGE?5 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeFedora-based Linux Distro Goes on a Ban PartyFeb 11 • Bryan LundukeGrummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open SourceFeb 10 • Bryan LundukeGreat Tech Industry Survey of 2025Feb 10 • Bryan LundukeGaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans CartoonsFeb 7 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source is Anti-Free SpeechFeb 6 • Bryan LundukeIs Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on LockdownFeb 4 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post