Canonical (Ubuntu) Requiring Applicants Take "DEI and Belonging" Class

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyCanonical (Ubuntu) Requiring Applicants Take "DEI and Belonging" Class1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:56-8:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Canonical (Ubuntu) Requiring Applicants Take "DEI and Belonging" ClassBryan LundukeMay 07, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWant a job working on Ubuntu Linux? Be prepared to answer questions about "Equity Programs" and "ESG". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesAI Powered Tabs in Firefox? But... Why?!20 hrs ago • Bryan Lunduke"Black Sisterhood in Computing" Tax Payer Funded Grant Cancelled20 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeFTC v. Meta (The Case That Could Break Up Facebook)21 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeCounter Claim Filed Against Adobe's Efforts to Silence JournalistMay 3 • Bryan LundukeLeftist Extremists in Open Source: PewDiePie Fans Not AllowedApr 29 • Bryan LundukeGNOME Blog: "F**k Nazis, GNOME is Antifa"Apr 28 • Bryan LundukeW3C Standardizes Mozilla Developed Spying TechnologyApr 27 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post