A.I. Now Convincingly Replicates a Person's Handwriting... and it's Just as Creepy as it Sounds.
0:00
-25:38

A.I. Now Convincingly Replicates a Person's Handwriting... and it's Just as Creepy as it Sounds.

From JRR Tolkien to Dead Relatives... A.I. can now mimic distinct handwriting styles.
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 13, 2024
Transcript

My dead father is “writing” me notes again (by Benj Edwards):

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/09/my-dead-father-is-writing-me-notes-again/

More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/

