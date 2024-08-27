Zuck Regrets Censoring Facebook at Request of Democrats

"The White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire."

Warning: This show is extremely political. It has to be. There simply is no way to discuss the topic without being political. Just the same, the core of the topic is regarding the usability of digital, online publishing and messaging platforms -- a topic near and dear to the heart of those of us who have lived through the ages of the BBS, Usenet, Geocities, and the like.

