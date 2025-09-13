The Lunduke Journal of Technology

XLibre on OpenBSD, FreeBSD, GhostBSD, NetBSD, & DragonFlyBSD

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 13, 2025
The open source fork of Xorg is being used far beyond Linux. Run a BSD variant? Good odds you can use XLibre now.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

