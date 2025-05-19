Verizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity Policies

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyVerizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity Policies2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:29-14:29Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Verizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity PoliciesBryan LundukeMay 19, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptIBM. Red Hat. Adobe. Now Verizon. Big Tech is dropping their DEl programs due to the Trump Executive Orders. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIs GNOME Conducting False Flag Attacks to Smear Lunduke?11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGoogle Intentionally Cripples Nextcloud Android AppMay 16 • Bryan LundukeYet Another Linux Distro Ditches Firefox for BraveMay 16 • Bryan LundukeCoinbase Hacker Demands $20 Million Dollar RansomMay 16 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Caves When Challenged by LundukeMay 16 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That EvilMay 13 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft to Employees: Avoid Romance & Give Your Toddler a Sex ChangeMay 12 • Bryan Lunduke
