Share this postThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AIlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AI1Share this postThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AIlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-12:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AIBryan LundukeOct 14, 20241Share this postThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AIlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptTeach Al systems to beat CAPTCHAs and pretend to be people, then give them nuclear reactors. What could go wrong!?More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AIlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Men7 mins ago • Bryan LundukeInternet Archive Got Hacked... and Did Nothing When Told About ItOct 11 • Bryan LundukeFacebook Developed Custom Portal to Help Biden Administration Censor AmericansOct 10 • Bryan LundukeGoogle May be Broken Up as a Result of Lost LawsuitOct 9 • Bryan LundukeTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 YearsOct 9 • Bryan LundukeBest Alternatives to Woke SoftwareOct 8 • Bryan LundukeNo, You Don't Need Telemetry Data to Make SoftwareOct 8 • Bryan Lunduke
The Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AI