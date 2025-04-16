Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyThe Gov Defunded the CVE! And Then it Didn't! (It Gets Weirder.)1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:53-21:53Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Gov Defunded the CVE! And Then it Didn't! (It Gets Weirder.)Bryan LundukeApr 16, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThis story of how the Common Vulnerabilities & Exposures Database almost (supposedly) went offline is truly bizarre. Leaked Board Emails. A Billion Dollar Defense "Charity" and more. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes4Chan Hack Reveals University Professor Moderators, 10 Million Bans, 10 Year Old SoftwareApr 15 • Bryan LundukeCalling Whistleblowers at MicrosoftApr 15 • Bryan LundukeNumber of Accounts Exposed in Hacks Now Nearly 2X Earths PopulationApr 14 • Bryan LundukeChris Krebs, Government Censorship, the EFF, and Panicking Leftist ProgrammersApr 14 • Bryan LundukeSSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9Apr 13 • Bryan LundukeOn Tariffs & Computer ProductionApr 12 • Bryan LundukeAnti-DEI Influencer Robby Starbuck Falsely Takes Credit for IBM Dropping DEIApr 11 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post