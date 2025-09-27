The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Is Mainstream Tech News Dead?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 27, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Millions of “Followers”, but struggle to get a single “Like”? Is Big Tech News officially dead?

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture