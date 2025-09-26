The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Leftist Activists Demand Removal of Ruby on Rails Founder, DHH

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 26, 2025
CEO of Shopify calls the activists “divisive clowns” who act in “bad faith”.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

