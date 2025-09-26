Leftist Activists Demand Removal of Ruby on Rails Founder, DHH

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript91Leftist Activists Demand Removal of Ruby on Rails Founder, DHHBryan LundukeSep 26, 202591ShareTranscriptCEO of Shopify calls the activists “divisive clowns” who act in “bad faith”. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLeftists Attack Cloudflare Funding of Ladybird & Omarchy LinuxSep 25 • Bryan LundukeopenSUSE Removes File System Due to Developer "Behavior"Sep 21 • Bryan LundukeThe Violent Extremism of Tech ConferencesSep 19 • Bryan LundukeHow Much of Linux is Antifa?Sep 18 • Bryan LundukeInternet Archive Reaches Secret Settlement with Universal MusicSep 17 • Bryan LundukeCTO of Microsoft Azure: "USA is Fascist Regime"Sep 17 • Bryan LundukeNew Lunduke Journal Sub Perks, Lifetime Price Increase Next WeekSep 16 • Bryan Lunduke