Fedora Linux Weaponizes Code of Conduct Against Jews

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 01, 2025
Call a Jew a “Nazi”? Fedora Linux (and Red Hat) say that’s ok. Suggest that someone is being “antisemitic”? That’s a “Code of Conduct Violation”.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

