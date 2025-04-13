The Lunduke Journal of Technology
SSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9
SSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 13, 2025
One of the biggest issues holding back usage of retro computing platforms -- including Classic MacOS - is the lack of modern SSL/ TLS. That is getting fixed. Oh, and we're getting SDL too.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
