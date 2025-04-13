SSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologySSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:12-13:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SSL / TLS & SDL Ported to MacOS 9Bryan LundukeApr 13, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareOne of the biggest issues holding back usage of retro computing platforms -- including Classic MacOS - is the lack of modern SSL/ TLS. That is getting fixed. Oh, and we're getting SDL too. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOn Tariffs & Computer ProductionApr 12 • Bryan LundukeAnti-DEI Influencer Robby Starbuck Falsely Takes Credit for IBM Dropping DEIApr 11 • Bryan LundukeDOGE Cuts "Move Login Link" Dev Time from 103 Days to 71 MinutesApr 10 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat DEI Activists Encourage "Killing Fascists", "Raising Hell"Apr 10 • Bryan LundukeIBM Axes "Outdated" DEI PoliciesApr 9 • Bryan LundukeLeaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements RemovedApr 8 • Bryan LundukeNon-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)Apr 8 • Bryan Lunduke
