Pokemon Go, the Surveillance Game Financed by the CIA, now Owned by Saudi Arabia
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 13, 2025

Pokemon Go has been 3D mapping your homes for years, and now it is owned by the Wife-Beating, Jeff Bezos Hacking, Journalist Murdering Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
