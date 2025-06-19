The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Phoronix Suggests Open Source Projects Should be Controlled by Big Tech
Jun 19, 2025
Phoronix spent the last few years praising the X11Libre developer. Now that Red Hat has decided that dev (and project) is evil, Phoronix is now attacking it.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

