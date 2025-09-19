The Violent Extremism of Tech Conferences

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1The Violent Extremism of Tech ConferencesBryan LundukeSep 19, 20251ShareTranscriptTech Conferences - big and small, from Open Source to Big Tech - have been heavily promoting Leftist Extremism... often including encouraging violence. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lundukeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesHow Much of Linux is Antifa?19 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeInternet Archive Reaches Secret Settlement with Universal MusicSep 17 • Bryan LundukeCTO of Microsoft Azure: "USA is Fascist Regime"Sep 17 • Bryan LundukeNew Lunduke Journal Sub Perks, Lifetime Price Increase Next WeekSep 16 • Bryan LundukeUbuntu's Rust GNU Utils Replacement 17x Slower & BuggySep 16 • Bryan LundukeThe Apache Software Foundation Drops the "Apache"Sep 14 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft & Red Hat Employees Celebrating Charlie Kirk's MurderSep 14 • Bryan Lunduke