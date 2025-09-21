openSUSE Removes File System Due to Developer "Behavior"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4openSUSE Removes File System Due to Developer "Behavior"Bryan LundukeSep 21, 20254ShareTranscriptThe openSUSE Linux project says they will re-add BCacheFS support "Once the BCacheFS maintainer behaves". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesThe Violent Extremism of Tech ConferencesSep 19 • Bryan LundukeHow Much of Linux is Antifa?Sep 18 • Bryan LundukeInternet Archive Reaches Secret Settlement with Universal MusicSep 17 • Bryan LundukeCTO of Microsoft Azure: "USA is Fascist Regime"Sep 17 • Bryan LundukeNew Lunduke Journal Sub Perks, Lifetime Price Increase Next WeekSep 16 • Bryan LundukeUbuntu's Rust GNU Utils Replacement 17x Slower & BuggySep 16 • Bryan LundukeThe Apache Software Foundation Drops the "Apache"Sep 14 • Bryan Lunduke