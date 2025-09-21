The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Share post
openSUSE Removes File System Due to Developer "Behavior"

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 21, 2025
The openSUSE Linux project says they will re-add BCacheFS support "Once the BCacheFS maintainer behaves".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

