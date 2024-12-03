Notepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" Release

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyNotepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" Release4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:59-9:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Notepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" ReleaseMarketing software using extreme political stances is becoming increasingly common. What will the result be? More from Bryan LundukeDec 03, 20244Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareTranscriptNotepad++ developer names new version "in a world of Elon, be a Zelensky" and declares, in another release, that he is "leaving X for Bluesky".The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesThe Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPT10 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeSolved: Why ChatGPT Will Not Say "David Mayer"Dec 2 • Bryan LundukeBanned C++ Contributor Speaks OutDec 1 • Bryan LundukeSupport Independent Tech Journalism -- Stick it to Big TechDec 1 • Bryan LundukeGoogle Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on WindowsNov 29 • Bryan LundukeDeno v. Oracle: JavaScript Trademark DisputeNov 27 • Bryan Lundukeelementary OS 8 is the DEI Linux DistroNov 26 • Bryan Lunduke
