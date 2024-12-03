The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Notepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" Release
Notepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" Release

Marketing software using extreme political stances is becoming increasingly common. What will the result be? More from
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 03, 2024
Notepad++ developer names new version "in a world of Elon, be a Zelensky" and declares, in another release, that he is "leaving X for Bluesky".

