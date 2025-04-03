The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Mozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"
Mozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 03, 2025
Mozilla values: Deplatforming of Conservatives, A.I. Generated Content, Mozilla can use your data however it wants, & "Feminist, Decolonial, LGBTQIA Climate Justice using Al".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Make Computers Fun Again
