Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMozilla Accuses Trump of Political Interference with Their "Movement"2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:41-18:41Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mozilla Accuses Trump of Political Interference with Their "Movement"Bryan LundukeApr 18, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe makers of Firefox, which recently re-branded as a "Global Crew of Activists" focused on Marxism & "LGBT Climate Change using Al", confirms loss of $3.55 Million of Tax Payer funding. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesJudge Rules Google is a Monopoly (Again... for the 2nd time this year)9 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeSupport Non-Woke Tech Journalism (With Bitcoin Matching Through Friday)Apr 17 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Scaling Back DEI, Dropping Diversity QuotasApr 16 • Bryan LundukeGodot Game Engine Discord Adds Mandatory "Consent to Being Recorded" for Audio ChatsApr 16 • Bryan LundukeThe Gov Defunded the CVE! And Then it Didn't! (It Gets Weirder.)Apr 16 • Bryan Lunduke4Chan Hack Reveals University Professor Moderators, 10 Million Bans, 10 Year Old SoftwareApr 15 • Bryan LundukeCalling Whistleblowers at MicrosoftApr 15 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post