The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Are Jews the Cause of DEI in Big Tech?
1
0:00
-36:32

Are Jews the Cause of DEI in Big Tech?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Let's look back over the biggest DEl & Woke Policy stories, within the Tech Industry, to see if "Jews" actually were behind them (as some say).

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture