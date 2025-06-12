The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Register Covers Xorg Fork by Virtue Signalling About DEI & Climate Change
0:00
-10:22

The Register Covers Xorg Fork by Virtue Signalling About DEI & Climate Change

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

In The Register's article about XLibre (the Xorg fork), roughly 50% was virtue signalling about Vaccines and Social Justice. What's really horrible: This was one of their better articles.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture