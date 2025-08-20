Microsoft "Intifada" Shut Down After 4 Hours

Note: This video is being made free for all due to the nature of the news story. While all Audio Podcasts and Articles from The Lunduke Journal are always free, many videos are exclusive for subscribers. More details, and links, at Lunduke.com.

After the "Worker Intifada" declared they would occupy Microsoft Campus "as long as it takes" for Microsoft to cut ties with "the murderous Zionists", the event barely lasted past lunch.

