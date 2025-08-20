The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Microsoft "Intifada" Shut Down After 4 Hours

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Aug 20, 2025
Share

Note: This video is being made free for all due to the nature of the news story. While all Audio Podcasts and Articles from The Lunduke Journal are always free, many videos are exclusive for subscribers. More details, and links, at Lunduke.com.

After the "Worker Intifada" declared they would occupy Microsoft Campus "as long as it takes" for Microsoft to cut ties with "the murderous Zionists", the event barely lasted past lunch.

The Article: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/worker-intifada-occupies-microsoft

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture