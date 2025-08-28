4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UK

Share this postThe Lunduke Journal of Technology4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postThe Lunduke Journal of Technology4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKBryan LundukeAug 28, 20251Share this postThe Lunduke Journal of Technology4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptIt is both an important legal case... and a brilliant trolling of the British government. The article: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/4chan-and-kiwi-farms-file-lawsuit More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Lunduke Journal of Technology4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMicrosoft Fires "Intifada" Employees23 mins ago • Bryan LundukeVideo of "Worker Intifada" Occupying Microsoft President's OfficeAug 27 • Bryan LundukeAll Lunduke Journal Videos Now Free for EveryoneAug 27 • Bryan LundukeOmarchy 2.0 Released -- Arch + Hyprland + Non-WokeAug 25 • Bryan LundukeWhat if the USA Owned 10% of Microsoft or Apple?Aug 25 • Bryan LundukeHow Will Microsoft Solve Their Intifada Problem?Aug 25 • Bryan LundukeLunduke's Week in Tech - Aug 23, 2025Aug 24 • Bryan Lunduke
