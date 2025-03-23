The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Lunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans
Lunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 23, 2025
The "Hacker-in-Residence" of the Software Freedom Conservancy (and past Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation) talks about Open Source Initiative election rigging.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

