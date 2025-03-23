Lunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election Shenanigans

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election ShenanigansShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:23:45-1:23:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Lunduke talks w/ Bradley Kuhn: Open Source Initiative Election ShenanigansBryan LundukeMar 23, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThe "Hacker-in-Residence" of the Software Freedom Conservancy (and past Executive Director of the Free Software Foundation) talks about Open Source Initiative election rigging. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpen Source Initiative Rigs Board Election to Keep Out Open Source Advocates8 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeTech Journalist Encourages Fire Bombing Teslas, EFF Shares Lessons on How to Not Get Caught9 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeUnited Nations and Open Source Initiative Announce "Principles", Nobody CaresMar 20 • Bryan LundukeIBM Lies to Shareholders About Discriminatory DEI PoliciesMar 20 • Bryan LundukeSpanish Wii Hacker Turned Trans Cartoon VTuber Quits Linux Apple Silicon DevelopmentMar 19 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Threatened if He Attended SXSWMar 17 • Bryan LundukeGoodbye GNU/Linux, Hello Rust/LinuxMar 17 • Bryan Lunduke
