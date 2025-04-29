Leftist Extremists in Open Source: PewDiePie Fans Not Allowed

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLeftist Extremists in Open Source: PewDiePie Fans Not Allowed1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:43-9:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leftist Extremists in Open Source: PewDiePie Fans Not AllowedBryan LundukeApr 29, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptPewDiePie tells his fans to install Linux. The Leftist Activists within Open Source -- including prominent leaders - are declaring PewDiePie fans "Fascists" and "Nazis" who are "not allowed". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGNOME Blog: "F**k Nazis, GNOME is Antifa"Apr 28 • Bryan LundukeW3C Standardizes Mozilla Developed Spying TechnologyApr 27 • Bryan LundukeTarget of Harassment Campaign by Extreme Leftists of Mastodon Speaks OutApr 26 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Makes 2nd Fraudulent Copyright Claim Against Lunduke JournalApr 25 • Bryan LundukeAdobe & YouTube Censor & Silence JournalistApr 24 • Bryan LundukeFigma Trademarks "Dev Mode", Demands Nobody Use PhraseApr 23 • Bryan LundukeAnti-Piracy Video Used Pirated Music & FontApr 23 • Bryan Lunduke
