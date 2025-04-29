The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Leftist Extremists in Open Source: PewDiePie Fans Not Allowed
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 29, 2025
PewDiePie tells his fans to install Linux. The Leftist Activists within Open Source -- including prominent leaders - are declaring PewDiePie fans "Fascists" and "Nazis" who are "not allowed".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

