The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Is Woke-ism Being Weaponized to Destroy Free & Open Source Software?
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:21
-29:21

Is Woke-ism Being Weaponized to Destroy Free & Open Source Software?

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 13, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Let's take a look at the theory that Big Tech & Activists are attempting to destroy Open Source with Woke & DEl ideology.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Legends of Open Source Under Attack by Leftist Extremists
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux Foundation Wants "Non-White, Non-Male" People in their Projects
  Bryan Lunduke
DOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AI
  Bryan Lunduke
Microsoft Still Promoting and Funding Sex Changes for Children
  Bryan Lunduke
Linus Tech Tips Bans User For Saying "All Racism is Bad"
  Bryan Lunduke
Time For Ubuntu to Drop Firefox?
  Bryan Lunduke
Yes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.
  Bryan Lunduke