Framework Laptop LEGO Expansion Card?!

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 07, 2024

You can now add LEGO pieces to a modular, Linux powered Framework laptop. The way it was meant to be. The 3D printable model of a LEGO Framework laptop expansion card: https://www.printables.com/model/1031374-brick-system-expansion-card
Framework Laptop LEGO Expansion Card?!