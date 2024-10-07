The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Framework Laptop LEGO Expansion Card?!
Framework Laptop LEGO Expansion Card?!

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 07, 2024
You can now add LEGO pieces to a modular, Linux powered Framework laptop. The way it was meant to be.

The 3D printable model of a LEGO Framework laptop expansion card: https://www.printables.com/model/1031374-brick-system-expansion-card

