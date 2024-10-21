Did The Internet Archive Hack Themselves?

After 22 days, hackers still have access to sensitive internal systems. Archive.org has been offline for 11 days (and counting), and Internet Archive refused to respond to notifications of being hacked. All immediately following Internet Archive's massive court loss which could destroy them as an organization. And that's just for starters.

Something smells very, very wrong. Did the Internet Archive allow themselves to be hacked? Or... did they actually hack themselves? That's crazy... right? It's not as crazy as it might seem.

Let's go through the timeline of events and look at everything logically.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/