The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Alpine Linux Says "No XLibre!" for Political Reasons
1
0:00
-19:08

Alpine Linux Says "No XLibre!" for Political Reasons

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 29, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Alpine Linux says, "If anyone merges XLibre i will be pursuing a code of conduct violation against them. This is about politics, not just software."

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture