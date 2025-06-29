Fedora Blames Lunduke for Saving Fedora

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFedora Blames Lunduke for Saving Fedora3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:00-19:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Fedora Blames Lunduke for Saving FedoraBryan LundukeJun 29, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe proposal to drop 32 bit software support in Fedora Linux -- which would kill Fedora as a gaming system -- has been scrapped... and Fedora "blames clickbait 'Tech Press'". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIBM Keeps Getting Sued for DiscriminationJun 27 • Bryan LundukeUbuntu's Parent Company Made $292 Million Last YearJun 27 • Bryan LundukeLinux in 2025: Less Software, Less Features, Less Tested... & SlowerJun 25 • Bryan LundukeGNOME Attacks Lunduke & XLibre Dev, in Anti-Jewish, Libelous, Defamatory WayJun 24 • Bryan LundukeGNOME: "Wayland is Gay"Jun 24 • Bryan LundukeDead Internet Theory is Here: "Woke Right" Bot Farms & AI ContentJun 23 • Bryan LundukeThe First Release of XLibre (The Xorg Fork) is AvailableJun 22 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post