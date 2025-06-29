The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Fedora Blames Lunduke for Saving Fedora
0:00
-19:00

Fedora Blames Lunduke for Saving Fedora

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

The proposal to drop 32 bit software support in Fedora Linux -- which would kill Fedora as a gaming system -- has been scrapped... and Fedora "blames clickbait 'Tech Press'".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture