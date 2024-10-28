The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Author of "Stallman Report" Hit Piece Collects and Publishes Child Porn?
0:00
-41:23

Author of "Stallman Report" Hit Piece Collects and Publishes Child Porn?

A continuing pattern of Leftist Extremists attacking others in Tech for what they, themselves, do.
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Warning: While this episode keeps things "PG", a few of the topics mentioned are deeply disturbing. Viewer discretion, as they say, is advised.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
The Lunduke Journal Does NOT Endorse Kamala Harris
  Bryan Lunduke
No, Microsoft Did Not Fire Employees for Holding "Vigil for Palestinians"
  Bryan Lunduke
Wikipedia's War on Israel, USA, & Truth
  Bryan Lunduke
Remembering When Obama Declared Linux Users "Extremists"
  Bryan Lunduke
Why Were Russian Programmers Banned From Linux, But Not Huawei Employees?
  Bryan Lunduke
Sanctions Hit Linux Kernel, Russian Programmers Banned
  Bryan Lunduke
Twitch Bans All of Israel, Un-Bans Anti-Jewish Terrorists
  Bryan Lunduke