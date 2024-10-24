The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Why Were Russian Programmers Banned From Linux, But Not Huawei Employees?
Why Were Russian Programmers Banned From Linux, But Not Huawei Employees?

Plus: Linus Torvalds goes on attack against "Russian Trolls".
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 24, 2024
Transcript

Sanctions Hit Linux Kernel, Russian Programmers Banned: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6263331/sanctions-hit-linux-kernel-russian-programmers-banned

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Bryan Lunduke
