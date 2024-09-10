The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Self-Destruction of Open Source Software
Is it on purpose? It sure seems like it's on purpose.
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 10, 2024
There are simply too many examples: Mozilla, NixOS, Python, Open Source Initiative, openSUSE, Red Hat, GNOME, and so many others.

