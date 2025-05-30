The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Texas Law Now Requires Age Verification for App Stores
0:00
-29:08

Texas Law Now Requires Age Verification for App Stores

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 30, 2025
Share

In Unrelated News: Nearly 30 Million user accounts leaked in two massive data breaches.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture