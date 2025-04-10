The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Red Hat DEI Activists Encourage "Killing Fascists", "Raising Hell"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:13
-18:13

Red Hat DEI Activists Encourage "Killing Fascists", "Raising Hell"

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Following Red Hat & IBM taking the axe to DEl programs and Diversity Quotas, Leftists Extremists within the Linux giant are throwing a temper tantrum.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
DOGE Cuts "Move Login Link" Dev Time from 103 Days to 71 Minutes
  Bryan Lunduke
IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies
  Bryan Lunduke
Leaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements Removed
  Bryan Lunduke
Non-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)
  Bryan Lunduke
Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"
  Bryan Lunduke
IBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to Dismiss
  Bryan Lunduke