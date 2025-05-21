The Lunduke Journal of Technology

OBS Studio Refuses to Support Rumble, Who They Call "Hateful and Racist"
Bryan Lunduke
May 21, 2025
"We want nothing to do with [Rumble]," says OBS Studio, which provides support for pornography and exploitation sites. Plus: The very strange finances of OBS.

