No, Microsoft Did Not Fire Employees for Holding "Vigil for Palestinians"

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 28, 2024

Microsoft fired 2 Microsoft Azure employees who boycotted Microsoft -- and organized anti-Microsoft protests (while being wildly antisemitic). But they were not fired for "holding a vigil".
