Newly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times

Against GitHub Terms of Service which states all public repositories must be "forkable".

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 25, 2024

Also... is the Winamp open source license actually copyleft? Not quite.
