The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Mozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)

Bryan Lunduke
May 22, 2025

Mozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)

Transcript

The Lunduke Journal regularly offers Mozilla a chance to comment on stories. Mozilla never responds. Until last week, when Mozilla learned of whistleblowers talking to Lunduke. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/
