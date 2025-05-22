The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Mozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)
0:00
-14:08

Mozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Lunduke Journal regularly offers Mozilla a chance to comment on stories. Mozilla never responds. Until last week, when Mozilla learned of whistleblowers talking to Lunduke.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture