Another week, another round of absolutely insane stories within the Tech Industry. The “USA becomes the majority shareholder of Intel” and “Microsoft Intifada” stories really jump out at me as the most wild of the week.

But, shoot, the “UK says Email causes drought” story was pretty nuts too. They’re all below.

And next week is already shaping up to be even crazier. We’re expecting the final ruling in the remedy phase of “USA v. Google” next week. Plus a few other stories that have been percolating.

I do believe a statement of “Buckle up, Buttercup” is in order.

USA Owns 10% of Intel

This story broke at the very end of the week and, I tell ya, I did not have “US Government is given 10% of Intel stock, making it the largest shareholder, without even paying for it” on my 2025 Bingo card.

Crazy. With some potentially wild consequences. This story requires a lot more digging. I’m checking in with a few Intel sources to get the inside scoop.

The Microsoft “Intifada”

This one really hits deep into the non-Tech political news. But it is all about Microsoft and Microsoft employees — with a potential boil over to other parts of the Tech industry — so it definitely deserves to be covered here.

A group of Microsoft employees have declared themselves the “Microsoft Worker Intifada” and are vowing to make life hard for Microsoft, with escalating events, until Microsoft cuts all ties with Israel.

Their first event, on Tuesday, was a bit of a dud (Article, Podcast & Video). They occupied a Microsoft Main Campus plaza, made a bit of a mess, then quickly folded at the first sign that they might face arrest.

But their second event, on Wednesday (at the same location on Microsoft campus), turned very ugly (Article). 18 arrests. Massive vandalism. Fake blood (red paint) and fake dead bodies. They ransacked a farmers market to steal material to build a barricade, got rowdy, and made a point of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at people walking by.

And their third event, on Thursday, went even further with the anti-Jewish stuff (Article). Posters celebrating the murder and disemboweling of Jews. Repeated chants, in Arabic, of “Go away, Jews!”. This wasn’t an event protesting political policies of a country. This was a wide-ranging event focused on attacking and opposing anything “Jewish” — including Jewish Microsoft employees. No arrests at the third event.

It remains to be seen what actions Microsoft will take regarding all of this. Obviously, I’ve asked. But radio silence from them.

Other Stories This Week

There were some other pretty insane stories this week.

