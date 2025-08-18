The Lunduke Journal of Technology

This seems like the gas stove incident for computers. Granted at least in this case its only propaganda and not a real push to ban selling new wifi routers or something. There are people in this world who want to crush your freedoms and take more control away from you, and these days it is often under the banner of climate justice or whatever ideas they use to justify depriving of things they worked hard to pay for. Lets not forget gas stove stove banning push either. They try use fear and climate change fear to control what you can or can't do with your own money. Meanwhile data centers used by Big Tech causing real harm on water resources are overlooked. And yes this does not at all get into the energy resources needed for mass surveillance and the NSA. So maybe when it comes to be wasteful we should look at powerful corporations and governments and not to individuals everyday computer use.

