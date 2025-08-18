What in the heck-a-tarnations is going on in England?

The British government, and British Universities, have been attempting to convince the English populace of some truly bizarre things about computers.

WiFi Causes Climate Change

Case in point, The University of East London is running a campaign called “Think Again” — including putting up advertisements around London with the message:

“WiFi doesn’t grow on trees.”

“WiFi doesn’t grow on trees”? Well, of course, it doesn’t. Did the British people believe that WiFi was a fruit?

The “Think Again” propaganda campaign also wants you to know that “Your screen time is damaging the climate” and “There are no monsters under the bed… they’re on the bedside table, charging.”

That’s right. WiFi causes “climate change”. And that makes anything that uses Wifi… super scary. Like, “monster under the bed” level of scary.

And it gets even weirder.

E-Mail Causes Water Shortages

On August 12th, the government of the United Kingdom put out an official press release entitled, “National Drought Group meets to address nationally significant water shortfall”.

In that press release, the director of the UK’s Environment Agency made the following statement:

“We are grateful to the public for following the [water usage] restrictions, where in place, to conserve water in these dry conditions. Simple, everyday choices – such as turning off a tap or deleting old emails – also really helps the collective effort to reduce demand and help preserve the health of our rivers and wildlife.”

Yes, you read that right.

According to that press release, two of the best ways to prevent a water shortage are “turning off a tap or deleting old emails”.

Let me reiterate.

The official stance of the British government is that emails — specifically old emails — significantly impact the availability of water.

Now, ok, to be fair… there are a number of data centers which are water cooled. Including Google data centers located on the Columbia river — which I covered in my 2017 show, “They’re Watching You”. [Which, as it happens, is a truly delightful show that you should treat yourself to later. Grab a snack and enjoy that one.]

But the idea that “deleting some old email” would have any immediate, measurable impact on water supply is absolutely bonkers. Daft. Batty. Crackers. Mad. Or… barmy. Apparently that’s British slang for crazy.

Computers Are The Devil

Noticing a trend?

The message — from both British universities and the British government — is that computers (and sinister things like WiFi and email) are going to kill us all via climate change. Or water. Or being a monster under the bed. Or something.

Turn off your Internet! Delete your email! Don’t charge your phone!

This messaging — from multiple agencies — is all coming at roughly the same time. And coinciding with the rolling out of age verification for a significant number of websites within the UK.

All of which makes my eyes get all squinty.

Now.

I’m not saying all of these things are definitely related.

But it sure seems like those in power, in the UK, really don’t want British people on the Internet.

And they’re willing to make some pretty barmy statements to keep you off your computers.