On Thursday, August 21st, the Microsoft “Worker Intifada” held their third event of the week — continuing their demands that Microsoft cut all ties with Israel, Israelis, and any company that does business in Israel.

This time, they ratcheted things up to officially include specific calls against all Jews.

This third event of the week — following events on the 19th and 20th, which resulted in 18 arrests after the “Intifada” vandalized property, stole from a farmers market, and became aggressive — was scheduled at the transit station (and park & ride) next to Microsoft headquarters.

And scheduled to coincide with the evening rush hour.

While some members of the “Intifada” had, at the previous events, shouted vulgarities and anti-Jewish statements (specifically anti-Jewish, not simply “anti-Israel”) at those walking by, this most recent event escalated the anti-Jewish messaging significantly.

With the entire crowd taking part in a chant — in Arabic — of “Jews, get out” or “Go away, Jews!”

The Microsoft “Intifada” event also made use of the “bloody red hand” symbolism — which specifically is celebrating the lynching of two Jews in 2000.

In that 2000 event, a Palestinian lynch mob gouged out eyes and disemboweled the Jews — with one Gazan holding up his hands, covered in the blood of the dead Jews, celebrating their murder.

You can see the “bloody red hand” in this image, taken during the “Worker Intifada” event, next to the Microsoft logo — along with the statements “Microsoft powers genocide” and “Microsoft kills kids”.

The “Worker Intifada” has promised to escalate activities — including more violence and increasing speech “which cannot be ignored”.

Red paint (symbolizing blood) on Microsoft signs, fake “dead bodies”, screaming specifically anti-Jewish statements at people walking by, and getting aggressive with police.

And now the “Intifada” is adopting of imagery glorifying and encouraging the disemboweling of Jewish people — combined with loud, repeated, angry chants of “Jews get out!” — certainly seems like an escalation.

Importantly, this has quickly become not simply a political demonstration. These “Intifada” members are openly, proudly, and loudly advocating for the murder of their Jewish co-workers.

The Lunduke Journal reached out to the organizers of the Microsoft “Worker Intifada”, however they promptly stopped responding — and refused to answer any questions — once they noticed noticed the name of this publication.

The Lunduke Journal has also reached out to Microsoft for comment. As yet there has been no response.

