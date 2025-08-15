It’s been another wild week in the world of computing — and, of course, a number of news stories got ignored (almost completely) by those Brand X Tech Journalists.

Linux Kernel Chaos

The world of Linux Kernel development had a crazy week.

No. The word “crazy” doesn’t quite do justice to the absolute chaos and insanity taking place around the Kernel.

We kicked off the week by learning that layoffs from Intel had caused a number of significant Linux Kernel Modules to become “orphans” (meaning, nobody was left to maintain them) — only to realize that the number of such “orphan” Kernel Modules has actually doubled in the last two years (article, podcast & video). Doubled!

Then, Linus Torvalds laid into a Google engineer for writing “garbage” code that “makes the world actively a worse place to live” (podcast & video). Which was just… entertaining.

And then, we learned that the BcacheFS file system might be removed from the Linux Kernel entirely. Why? Because Linus Torvalds doesn’t like the developer (podcast & video). Apparently the developer is too blunt and rude. For Linus Torvalds. Seriously.

But, never fear! The Linux Foundation is swooping in to fix everything! By… banning the word “hung” (article, podcast & video). That’s a real thing. It’s so utterly stupid you just have to laugh.

That’s all just this week.

Absolute insanity.

Non-Woke Software List

The quantity (and quality) of Non-Woke software continues to grow — The August edition of “Lunduke’s Non-Woke Software List” (article, podcast, and video) saw a few noteworthy additions.

One big takeaway (at least for me) is that we now have multiple Operating System options… accompanied by display servers, desktop environments, development tools, and web browsers. All decidedly Non-Woke.

In other words: It is now possible to piece together the majority of a computing environment in a way that is both Open Source and Non-Woke. And, importantly, of an exceptionally high quality.

Other Stories This Week

Here’s some other stories worth diving into. Some are pretty doggone wild.

