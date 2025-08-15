The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Scott's avatar
Dan Scott
10m

Wrapping up with the collapsing infrastructure tower was perfection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Damien McKenna's avatar
Damien McKenna
4h

Hey, lots of great solutions are written in PHP! :-P

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture