The wild, woke saga of NixOS continues.

Back in June — during “Pride Month” — the NixOS Linux project changed their logo to “stand with [their] LGBTQ+ friends”.

One developer inquired about this, by asking “Is NixOS now taking a stance on social political issues? If so, perhaps a written statement should accompany such changes.”

It was then made clear, by NixOS leadership, that this new “Pride” version of their logo was intended to be a semi-permanent thing.

“This isn’t just a June statement,” said the representative of NixOS in a post reinforcing their focus on LGBTQ+ pride. “It’s something we live year round.”

Immediately following this statement, NixOS leadership declared that they plan to “keep the pride-themed logo up longer”. Stating that, for NixOS, “the ongoing fight for equality and celebrating LGBTQ+ friends does not stop on June 30th.”

After which, that developer who inquired if NixOS was taking a political stance… was banned.

And he wasn’t simply banned from one platform. That developer was “permanently suspended on all platforms for trolling.” Forums, chat, bug tracking, code repositories… the works.

Of course, this sort of political extremism is nothing new for NixOS.

The NixOS Purge

Back in April of 2024, NixOS began mass suspending users and contributors under suspicion of having Conservative politics.

Quickly, many of those temporary suspensions turned into permanent bans from the entire NixOS project. An event which the NixOS moderation team affectionately called a “purge” of those who they called “Nazis” (but were, in fact, not actually Nazis).

They did so while waving the Antifa flag.

All of which culminated in the NixOS moderation team forcing the founder of NixOS to abdicate his role in the project.

This crew of political extremists even went so far as to draft an abdication letter on behalf of the NixOS founder… and they, somehow, convinced him to sign it.

One of the notes from the extremists — within the draft — noted that the NixOS founder must be forced to add himself as a signatory of the letter "for it to appear amicable".

It sounds wild, but it truly happened. Here’s a screenshot of a draft of the abdication letter — written, in Google Docs, by the extremists.

As we can see, banning — or, in NixOS parlance, “purging” — of those with “wrong” political opinions is nothing new.

And it appears that, even after the mass bannings of 2024, the NixOS extremists are not yet done with their “purge”.