Lunduke's Nerdy Q & A - Oct 17, 2024

The full length, video version is available here: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6240894/lundukes-nerdy-q-a-oct-17-2024

The nerdy questions asked in today's nerdy show:

How many times over the years have you said to yourself. "Wouldn't it be cool to have a retro gaming cabinet with MAME and a whole bunch of emulators, I can play any game I like on" only to never actually get around to doing the hard work to build a cabinet, set up the software, hardware, input controls etc?

What do you think of Nextcloud and other self-hosted cloud options?

Regarding the wave of hyper-political malevolence making its way through tech over the last 3 years (much of which, you've reported on), having done quite a bit of research and reporting on it, do you have an assessment as to its nature/origin? Do you think it's a fad (albeit a lengthy one)? Or, do you think this is something more endemic, and perhaps permanent?

What are some of your favorite software applications on any platform?

What is a solid laptop and OS choice for a pro videographer that I won't feel gross for using?

Which is the most evil between Snap, Flatpak and AppImage?

The elephant in the tech room is that Windows 10 goes EOL next year. And we all know how windows 11 adoption seems to be going. Considering we seem to have 3 choices: Win 10, switching to Win 11, or switching to Linux. What do you think we will be seeing come this time next year?

For you, how important is the lack of wokeness of a software's company/developers when deciding whether to use it or not? For me it's somewhat important but other factors such as viable alternatives and privacy concerns matter to me as well.

What's the best homebrew console of all time? Most of them do emulation only, but others also have own game SDK

dbase, Clipper or Foxpro?

What is the first Unix (or Unix-like) OS you used at a job? Impressions? Comparisons to systems you use today?

Out of modern hardware, what hardware are you most interested in and why?

With so many projects hell bent on self destruction of one kind or another, what projects are taking steps to protect themselves from hostile take overs? Or what new projects will replace the staples that have started down objectively bad paths (Debian comes to mind as the most recent example)?

Considering you've been banned from numerous Mastodon servers at this point, what's your opinion of NOSTR?