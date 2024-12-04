Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyKDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:26-22:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.KDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)The K Desktop Environment now has a popup which asks users for donations.Bryan LundukeDec 04, 20244Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptResulting in an income spike that is allowing KDE to (possibly) balance their budget. Should other open source projects and foundations consider a similar approach? More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesNotepad++ Has "Anti-Elon Musk" ReleaseDec 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPTDec 3 • Bryan LundukeSolved: Why ChatGPT Will Not Say "David Mayer"Dec 2 • Bryan LundukeBanned C++ Contributor Speaks OutDec 1 • Bryan LundukeSupport Independent Tech Journalism -- Stick it to Big TechDec 1 • Bryan LundukeGoogle Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on WindowsNov 29 • Bryan LundukeDeno v. Oracle: JavaScript Trademark DisputeNov 27 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post