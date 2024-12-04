The Lunduke Journal of Technology
KDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)
KDE Goes Nagware (And Income Skyrocketed)

The K Desktop Environment now has a popup which asks users for donations.
Dec 04, 2024
Resulting in an income spike that is allowing KDE to (possibly) balance their budget. Should other open source projects and foundations consider a similar approach?

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

