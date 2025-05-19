Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyIs GNOME Conducting False Flag Attacks to Smear Lunduke?2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:51-24:51Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Is GNOME Conducting False Flag Attacks to Smear Lunduke?Bryan LundukeMay 19, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptVery bizarre things are happening within GNOME. Vulgar "Spam Attacks" on their chat servers attacking Lunduke. GNOME Board attacks then blocks Lunduke. Then promotes "transparency". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesVerizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity Policies12 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeGoogle Intentionally Cripples Nextcloud Android AppMay 16 • Bryan LundukeYet Another Linux Distro Ditches Firefox for BraveMay 16 • Bryan LundukeCoinbase Hacker Demands $20 Million Dollar RansomMay 16 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Caves When Challenged by LundukeMay 16 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That EvilMay 13 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft to Employees: Avoid Romance & Give Your Toddler a Sex ChangeMay 12 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post