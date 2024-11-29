Google Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on Windows

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyGoogle Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on Windows4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:24-21:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Google Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on WindowsTo make this case, they've formed the "Browser Choice Alliance" with Opera & Vivaldi. Bryan LundukeNov 29, 20244Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe company that pre-loads Chrome on Android, and makes ChromeOS, says Microsoft is "Dark" for pre-loading Edge on Windows.Interestingly: Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, & Brave are not involved. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesDeno v. Oracle: JavaScript Trademark DisputeNov 27 • Bryan Lundukeelementary OS 8 is the DEI Linux DistroNov 26 • Bryan LundukeLinux Code of Conduct Board Officially Bans Developer for "Insufficient" GrovelingNov 25 • Bryan LundukeC++ Standards Contributor Banned For Using Word "Question"Nov 25 • Bryan LundukeFirefox Has 9 Months of Income Left (Possibly Less)Nov 22 • Bryan LundukeLinux Code of Conduct Board Blocks File System ChangesNov 21 • Bryan LundukeThe Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.Nov 20 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post