Google Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on Windows
Google Accuses Microsoft of "Dark Patterns" with Edge Browser on Windows

To make this case, they've formed the "Browser Choice Alliance" with Opera & Vivaldi.
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 29, 2024
Transcript

The company that pre-loads Chrome on Android, and makes ChromeOS, says Microsoft is "Dark" for pre-loading Edge on Windows.

Interestingly: Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, & Brave are not involved.

